Ratcliffe named credit administration officer at Community Bank

Julie Ratcliffe has been named Credit Administration Officer. A native of Laurel, Ratcliffe recently served as Deposit Administration Officer and has been in banking for seventeen years, all of which have been with Community Bank. In her new role, Ratcliffe will be responsible for the overall quality and accuracy of financial stability, assist with monthly/quarterly reporting, coordinate and monitor foreclosures, bank owned real-estate, and other assets.

Ratcliffe is a graduate of Jones County Junior College with an Associate of Arts in Office Administration.

Active in her community, Ratcliffe is member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church, where she serves as Recording Secretary, Nursery Coordinator, Assistant Treasurer and Assistant Church Secretary.