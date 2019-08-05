Ratcliffe named credit administration officer at Community Bank

Julie Ratcliffe has been named Credit Administration Officer. A native of Laurel, Ratcliffe recently served as Deposit Administration Officer and has been in banking for seventeen years, all of which have been with Community Bank. In her new role, Ratcliffe will be responsible for the overall quality and accuracy of financial stability, assist with monthly/quarterly reporting, coordinate and monitor foreclosures, bank owned real-estate, and other assets.
Ratcliffe is a graduate of Jones County Junior College with an Associate of Arts in Office Administration.
Active in her community, Ratcliffe is member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church, where she serves as Recording Secretary, Nursery Coordinator, Assistant Treasurer and Assistant Church Secretary.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info