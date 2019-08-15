Recount coming in Mississippi Senate race with 1-vote margin

Ballots will be recounted next week after a candidate was certified the winner of a Mississippi legislative race by a single vote.
News outlets report that Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman was certified Wednesday as the winner over state Rep. Scott DeLano in the Republican primary for Senate District 50 in Harrison County.
The primary was Aug. 6, and the Senate seat is open because longtime Republican incumbent Tommy Gollott did not run again.
DeLano has requested the recount and he says resolving the race could take several weeks.
Both candidates say they want to make sure the process is handled fairly and the will of the voters is determined.
The winner of the Republican primary will hold the Senate seat the next four years because no other candidate ran.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info