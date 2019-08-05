Respected engineer killed in weekend bike accident

A bicyclist was killed in a weekend accident in Mississippi.
It happened Saturday morning near Itta Bena.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the cyclist apparently failed to hear the warnings of state troopers, who were directing traffic at the scene during a cycling event.
Fifty-year-old Jim O’Daniel of Clinton was one of about 1,000 cyclists participating in the 12th annual Bikes, Blues & Bayous bike ride.
Staff Sgt. Ronald Shive, a spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said O’Daniel died after being hit by a pickup truck.
The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center issued a press release saying O’Daniel was “a beloved and highly respected research structural engineer.” He worked at the center’s Geotechnical and Structures lab in Vicksburg.
