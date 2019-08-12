Sawyer joins Grand Bank as new CFO

Hattiesburg-based Grand Bank announces the appointment of Chris J. Sawyer as new Chief Financial Officer. Sawyer will oversee asset and liability management, investment portfolio management, corporate governance and product and project management.

Sawyer has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial industry. Since 2014 he served as co-owner and director of ZeroRPM, a leader in government, utilities, telecom and emergency response markets for idle mitigation. Prior to ZeroRPM, Sawyer served as President of Peoples Bank of Alabama, Central Region Financial Officer for Regions Bank in Birmingham, AL and the Internal Audit Department for First Alabama Bank in Birmingham, AL.

“In addition to extensive banking knowledge and experience, Chris has a strong accounting, finance and analytical background and will truly be an asset to our team,” said Edward J. “Ed” Langton, CEO. “His experience will make a significant contribution to our growth and he will provide strong leadership as we move forward.”

Sawyer graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and earned an MBA from Samford University.

He is married to Laurabeth Doty Sawyer and they have three daughters: Lauren, Hannah and Maddie.

Grand Bank, chartered in 1968, is a federal savings bank with a local stockholder base and home office located in Hattiesburg, with a branch in Petal, and offers a full array of bank products, services and loans.