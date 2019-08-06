Sixteen Mississippi restaurants get Wine Spectator awards

Sixteen Mississippi restaurants have received 2019 awards from Wine Spectator magazine.

The respected journal has three levels of awards, in descending order, Grand Award, Best of Award of Excellence, and Award of Excellence.

Three of the Mississippi restaurants received the Best Award of Excellence – CAET, which recently moved from Fondren to the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Koestler Prime, also located in the Renaissance, and Thirty-Two in Biloxi.

Three Jackson restaurants received the Award of Excellence – Bravo!, Char Restaurant, both in the Highland Village, and Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro in the Westin hotel in downtown.

Also receiving the Award of Excellence were: Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren area of Jackson, the Manship Wood-Fired Kitchen in the Belhaven area of Jackson and in Biloxi: BR Prime Steakhouse; JIA at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino; Morton’s, the Steakhouse; Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Stalla Italian Kitchen.

Restaurant Tyler in Starkville received an Award of Excellence.

The Castle Restaurant and Pub in Natchez was given an Award of Excellence; however, the establishment has since closed as part of the foreclosure on the Dunleith Historic Inn.

Across all 50 states and 79 countries, 100 restaurants received the top recognition, the Grand Award; 1,244 got the second place award and 2,447 got the third-place award.