Southern Miss is latest to sell beer at football games

The University of Southern Mississippi is joining a nationwide trend of universities selling beer at football games.

The university announced Monday that it will sell beer and light wine at M.M. Roberts Stadium beginning with its Sept. 28 game against University of Texas at El Paso. USM officials say they’re waiting until the year’s second home game to get employees and concession stands ready.

Beer will be sold until the end of the third quarter. Spectators will no longer be allowed to leave and re-enter the stadium.

If football sales are successful, USM says it may consider selling beer at other athletic events.

USM also says it’s lowering prices on some concession items and will allow students to order food online and retrieve it from a concession stand express line.