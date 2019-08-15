Speaker to discuss medical marijuana in Ridgeland

The speaker at the Madis0n-Ridgeland Rotary Club for Thursday, Aug. 22, will be Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. Dr. Cleveland is a native of Alabama and completed his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center as Chief Surgical Resident in 2001. He since has practiced medicine in Mississippi in surgical and administrative capacities. He comes to the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure from Remedy True Health, where he served as the owner, CEO and primary physician. His background brings a wealth of knowledge in both medicine and management.
Dr. Cleveland will address the topic of medical marijuana.
