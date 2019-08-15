St. Dominic’s ranked in Top 100 for Consumer Loyalty

St. Dominic Hospital has been ranked among the top 100 hospitals nationwide in the 2019 NRC Health Top 100 Consumer Loyalty List. This award recognizes hospitals across from the country that garner extraordinary loyalty from their patients. St. Dominic’s is the only hospital in Mississippi to be named to the list.

NRC Health conducts ongoing national surveys on consumer and patient insights into the quality of care they receive from local and regional health care providers. Winners of the Consumer Loyalty Award were selected based on results from NRC Health’s Market Insights Survey which measures the opinions and behaviors of over 310,000 consumers annually. Organizations that win the award score exceedingly well on seven different metrics of patient loyalty, including access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

For nearly four decades, NRC Health has helped health care organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses and staff. The Consumer Loyalty awards are the first and only loyalty-based hospital rankings in the U.S.