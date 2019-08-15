St. Dominic’s ranked in Top 100 for Consumer Loyalty

St. Dominic Hospital has been ranked among the top 100 hospitals nationwide in the 2019 NRC Health Top 100 Consumer Loyalty List. This award recognizes hospitals across from the country that garner extraordinary loyalty from their patients. St. Dominic’s is the only hospital in Mississippi to be named to the list.
NRC Health conducts ongoing national surveys on consumer and patient insights into the quality of care they receive from local and regional health care providers. Winners of the Consumer Loyalty Award were selected based on results from NRC Health’s Market Insights Survey which measures the opinions and behaviors of over 310,000 consumers annually. Organizations that win the award score exceedingly well on seven different metrics of patient loyalty, including access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS).
For nearly four decades, NRC Health has helped health care organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses and staff. The Consumer Loyalty awards are the first and only loyalty-based hospital rankings in the U.S.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info