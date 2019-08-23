Stafford, new officers elected to Mississippi Main Street board

A new slate of executive officers has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association

.

Kevin Stafford of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Columbus has been elected the MMSA Board President for 2019-2020.

Stafford joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and now serves as the firm’s North Mississippi manager, working out of the Columbus office. Stafford’s 20 years of experience includes engineering design and project management in grading and drainage, sewer, water, roadway, traffic, municipal, and civil site design.

Stafford is active in the Columbus community, currently serving as President of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Economic Development Council, and has served as President of the Columbus Air Force Base Community Council, President of the Columbus Main Street Association, Executive Board Member of the Columbus-Lowndes Development Link, President of the Columbus Planning Commission, Vice President of the Columbus Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals (ZBAA) and Columbus ZBAA of Development Codes, Executive Board Member of the United Way of Lowndes County, Member of the Columbus Rotary Club, Market Street Festival volunteer, and on the Board of Trustees for the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Stafford received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University in 2001.

The newly-elected MMSA executive officers are: President Kevin Stafford, Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Columbus; President-elect Steven B. Dick, Economic Development Manager for Mississippi Power in Gulfport; Treasurer Chris Chain, Owner of Renovations of Mississippi, Inc., and Past President Ed Gardner, Director of Business and Economic Development, Entergy Mississippi in Jackson.