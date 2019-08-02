Steven D. Smith elected president MASI

Steven D. Smith, President and CEO of the Mississippi Municipal Service Company, has been elected President of MASI, the Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers – a statewide association that represents group self-insurers and individual self-insured employers responsible for thousands of Mississippi workers and millions in annualized premiums in both health and workers’ compensation insurance.
Smith, a native Mississippian with over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, 13 of which have been with the Service Company. Prior to his tenure at the Service Company, he worked for many years for Sedgwick Claims Management Services, beginning his insurance career there in 1994. In 2002 he was promoted to Operations Manager with Sedgwick CMS in Jackson, Mississippi, and continued in that position from 2002 to 2006 in Dallas, Texas, where he provided risk management and claims solutions to numerous Fortune 500 companies throughout the United States. Smith returned home to work at the Service Company in 2006, and was named President in January, 2015.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Arkansas State University. He and his wife, Amy, live in Vicksburg with their sons, Will, John Tyler and Miller.
