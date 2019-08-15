Student scores continue to rise on Mississippi state tests

Mississippi students fared better on the state’s standardized tests last year, although gains in math continued to outstrip gains in English and language arts.
The results, released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Education, are from last spring’s Mississippi Academic Assessment Program. It’s the fourth time the state has given those tests to students in grades 3-8 and high school.
State Superintendent Carey Wright praises the trends as “part of our state’s success story.”
In English/language arts, testing reading and writing, 42% percent of students scored at proficient or advanced levels. That’s up from 40% last year. Achievement jumped more in math, with 47% of students scoring proficient or higher, compared to 44% last year.
Mississippi also got results from new science tests, with 55% of students proficient or advanced.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info