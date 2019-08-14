Study co-authored by UMMC professor finds changes in mindset key to helping college students exercise more

Viewing physical activity as an outlet for stress can increase college students’ willingness to exercise. However, in order to maintain that routine, students need social support from family and friends, according to research published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Researchers surveyed 135 college students, assessing their willingness to exercise for the recommended 150 minutes per week. Participants were asked to weigh pros, like improved energy and health against perceived disadvantages, like being tired and not having enough time for academics or leisure.

Once convinced that more exercise would benefit them, students were asked what they needed to get started. The single most significant factor was behavioral confidence, which involves visualization of future performance and external sources of confidence, like one’s religious faith or an encouraging mentor.