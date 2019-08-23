The Cirlot Agency promotes 3 Jackson employees

The Cirlot Agency announced the promotion of three of its employees, all of whom joined the agency at its Jackson headquarters in 2015.
Lauren Hegwood has been promoted to Brand Manager. A former Public Relations Specialist, Hegwood has executed multiple public relations and marketing initiatives, and has managed integrated communications efforts for various clients. Hegwood continues responsibility for overseeing public relations efforts and media relations for the PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship. As Brand Manager, Hegwood will specialize in increasing brand recognition, lead in the development and distribution of marketing materials, and work with regional and national media outlets to optimize client positioning.
E.B. Martin III has been promoted to Account Manager. Prior, as Social Media Manager, Martin developed and managed digital advertising, generated analytical data, and measured “big-picture” industry trends. In 2016, Martin played a crucial role in managing the award-winning “Better Me, Better Mississippi” campaign for the Mississippi Department of Human Services. As Account Manager, Martin will lead various business development initiatives, augment integrated communications tactics, and generate client growth strategies.
Diane Dickard has been promoted to Video & Graphics Director for The Cirlot Agency. For the past four years, Dickard served as Graphic Designer, concepting and executing corporate logos, print ads, brochures, magazines, tradeshow displays and collateral, as well as interactive design elements. In her new role, Dickard will develop and produce motion graphics and videography for the Agency’s wide spectrum of clients.
