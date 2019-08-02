The First announces Williams as Harrison County president

Richard “Ric” L. Williams, Jr. has joined The First, A National Banking Association, as Harrison County President. He has served in the banking industry for twenty-seven years, nineteen of which have been in the Gulfport market.
Williams is a graduate of the ABA Commercial and Graduate Lending Schools, Dallas, Texas and Cannon Financial Institute Private Banking and Trust Schools, Scottsdale, Arizona. He has a Master of Business Administration from William Carey University, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance & Management) from Mississippi State University and holds the Certified Financial Planner® Professional Designation.
Williams has served on the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce as president and is a Leadership Gulf Coast graduate. He is a member of the Gulfport Rotary Club, Gulfport Mainstreet Board, National Financial Planning Association, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Community Foundation and Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Gulfport.
Ric and his wife Heather have seven children and live in Gulfport.
