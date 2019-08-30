Three Phelps attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year” in Jackson

The Best Lawyers in America recognized three Phelps Dunbar attorneys as “Lawyer of the Year” in the Jackson chapter of its 2020 annual rankings. Firmwide, 14 attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in cities throughout Phelps’ footprint.

“Lawyer of the Year” recognitions are awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic location. Only one attorney is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location. Those attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year” for Jackson are:

· Fred L. Banks Jr. – Arbitration

· Gary E. Friedman – Employment Law – Management

· W. Thomas Siler, Jr. – Litigation – Labor and Employment

“We congratulate the Phelps attorneys who have been recognized in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as among the top of their practice areas,” Phelps Dunbar Managing Partner Marshall Redmon said. “This honor is a testament to the high level of service we provide to our clients throughout the Gulf Coast.”

The Best Lawyers in America rankings are based on a peer-review survey of more than 62,000 leading attorneys casting more than 8 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.