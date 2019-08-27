TVA finds route for power line from Mississippi to Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it has identified a route for a new transmission line that would send power from Mississippi to Tennessee.
TVA said Monday that the proposed power line would begin at the existing Allen Fossil Plant in Horn Lake, near the Tennessee and Mississippi line. The line would extend to a substation in Memphis.
The utility said the line will increase power reliability in the Memphis area.
TVA says it will take public input and evaluate environmental effects of the project. TVA will deal with property owners for access to their property for the line’s construction and maintenance.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2022.
TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.
