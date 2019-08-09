UPDATE — Documents suggest employment problems at plants

Federal officials say evidence from electronic monitoring bracelets shows that people who already had been arrested for immigration violations and weren’t allowed to work in the United States were working at all seven chicken processing plants that were raided Wednesday in Mississippi.
Documents unsealed Thursday in federal court also suggest allege six of seven the plants were “willfully and unlawfully” employing people who lacked authorization to work in the United States.
The sworn statements supported the search warrants that led a judge to authorize Wednesday’s raids, and aren’t court charges.
They allege that managers at two processing plants owned by the same Chinese man appeared to be actively participating in fraud. They also show that supervisors at other plants at least turned a blind eye to evidence strongly suggesting job applicants were using fraudulent documents and stolen or made-up Social Security numbers.
__
00:01 a.m.
The largest immigration raid in at least a decade is likely to ripple for years through six Mississippi small towns that host poultry plants.
A store owner who caters to Latino poultry plant workers fears he’ll have to close. A school superintendent is trying to rebuild trust with the Spanish-speaking community. And the CEO of a local bank says the effects are likely to touch every business in town.
People are beginning to think about those consequences after Wednesday’s raids, in which 680 people were initially detained.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says ICE sent more than 300 of those people home Thursday, with notices to appear before immigration judges.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted that anyone in the country illegally has to “bear the responsibility of that federal violation.”
___
Associated Press Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this report.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info