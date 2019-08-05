WBA Architecture expands to Nashville and celebrates ten years

As WBA Architecture celebrates its tenth anniversary this month, the partners of the Jackson-based architecture firm announce the opening of a new office in Nashville.

“We are thrilled about having a presence in Nashville,” says Eric Whitfield, partner. “We instantly fell in love with the city, the people, and the vibrancy here. We are excited to do our part in the growth of this city.”

In August 2009, in the midst of the U.S. economic crisis, Jamie Wier and Michael Boerner took a risk and officially opened Wier Boerner Architecture PLLC. Despite the hurdle of a major recession, business grew at a substantial rate. With the added partnership of former college classmate Jack Allin in May of 2014, the firm changed its name to Wier Boerner Allin Architecture. Over the course of a decade, WBA Architecture has grown to a staff of 25 professionals and, now, two offices.

WBA’s Tennessee headquarters is located at 1410 51st Avenue, Nashville.