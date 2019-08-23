Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announces 2019 Women of Vision

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, a grant making and advocacy organization dedicated to funding programs that improve the lives of women and girls statewide, has announced its “Women of Vision” honors. They will be honored Oct. 21 a the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Honorees are:

Betsy Bradley – Betsy has served as Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art since 2001. Previously she served in the same role of the Mississippi Arts Commission. She has also taught English and literature at Millsaps College. Bradley has served on the boards of Americans for the Arts, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, and the Southern Arts Federation.

Rita Brent – Rita Brent is a comedienne, musician, and military veteran based in Jackson, Mississippi. She was recognized by Thrillist as The Best Undiscovered Comedian in Mississippi, and tours as a feature act with her mentor, Rickey Smiley. Recently Rita proudly represented Mississippi as the headlining comedian at the historic Apollo Theater in New York.

Oleta Fitzgerald – Oleta Fitzgerald is the Director of the Children’s Defense Fund-Southern Region and a longtime community activist. She was appointed by President Clinton to serve as White House Liaison and Executive Assistant to Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy. She serves on the boards of the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative, Operation Shoestring, Excel by 5, and the Mississippi Head Start Association.

Holly Lange – Holly Lange serves as Executive Director for the Mississippi Book Festival. She has years of experience in event management, fundraising, volunteer coordination, and public relations. She has worked on unique, Mississippi projects such as the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum, the B.B. King Museum, and the Crossroads Film Festival.