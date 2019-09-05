5-year-old Mississippi girl found dead in pond by neighbors

Authorities in Mississippi say a 5-year-old girl found dead by her neighbors was apparently never reported missing.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells reporters that Annabelle Bush apparently drowned over the weekend in a pond near her New Hope home. He says she was found by area property owners Monday morning. An autopsy is pending.
The county sheriff’s office is investigating. The Commercial Dispatch reports a sheriff’s investigator said Annabelle hadn’t been reported missing. It’s unclear how long she was in the pond.
