A Mississippi transportation worker killed in crash

A Mississippi Department of Transportation construction manager has been killed in a crash in Itawamba County.
The department, in a news release, says the accident Wednesday involved an 18-wheeler and happened about a mile east of the scale on Interstate 22 westbound.
The victim was identified as Jeff Boren, who worked in the Tupelo Project Office since January 1992.
MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath says Boren served the state for more than 27 years managing construction projects “to make our highways safer for Mississippi drivers.” She described the accident as “tragic.”
The accident is still under investigation.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info