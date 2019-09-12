A Mississippi transportation worker killed in crash

A Mississippi Department of Transportation construction manager has been killed in a crash in Itawamba County.

The department, in a news release, says the accident Wednesday involved an 18-wheeler and happened about a mile east of the scale on Interstate 22 westbound.

The victim was identified as Jeff Boren, who worked in the Tupelo Project Office since January 1992.

MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath says Boren served the state for more than 27 years managing construction projects “to make our highways safer for Mississippi drivers.” She described the accident as “tragic.”

The accident is still under investigation.