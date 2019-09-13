Agency seeks to shorten lines at driver’s license offices

The head of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says his agency is working to reduce long waiting times at driver’s license offices.
Commissioner Marshall Fisher says the department has increased the starting salaries for driver’s license examiners and is hiring more people to fill the jobs.
The department has also started a test project, letting people schedule appointments for driver’s license testing at six offices — two each in the northern, central and southern parts of the state.
Fisher was among the agency directors invited to speak Friday to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. Top lawmakers are starting to look at spending requests for the year that begins July 1.
Wildlife officials want money to renovate facilities at state parks.
Education officials want to hire more literacy coaches.
