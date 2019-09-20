ASSET Engineering welcomes Greg D. King

ASSET Engineering, a firm specializing in power systems design and analysis, has announced that Greg D. King, PE, has joined our team as a Senior Project Engineer. King graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Greg is eager to work alongside his new colleagues on ASSET’s growing backlog of power projects.
King has over 35 years of experience in power delivery projects, having worked most of his career leading medium and high voltage projects all over the country for General Electric’s office in Jackson. His areas of specialization include substation engineering, and related controls systems.
King comes to ASSET with a proven track record of successfully completed projects and a stellar record of accomplishments. King and his wife have lived most of their lives in Madison except for a brief stint in Houston, Texas, where he served as a Supervisor at a Houston based consulting firm. He has four children and is a proud grandfather.
King and his wife enjoy traveling, being outdoors, cooking, and spending as much time as possible with their family. King looks forward to developing new relationships and bringing his significant knowledge and experience to our clients’ projects while contributing to ASSET’s continued growth.
ASSET Engineering is recognized as a specialist in power system design and analysis for utility companies, independent power producers, and large industrial and institutional power users. They are dedicated to providing clients with quality electrical engineering solutions through a focus on innovations in the engineering industry.
