Auditor calls to abolish Blues Commission, cites misspending

State Auditor Shad White, in a Thursday report, says the commission has spent $1.9 million without filed contracts and didn’t retain documents for $965,000 in spending.

The Legislature created the commission in 2006. Its main function has been erecting more than 200 markers on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

The auditor says Delta State University should repay $12,450 used to pay a former employee, and that Delta State and the commission improperly spent Mississippi Department of Transportation money on country music trail markers.

The report questions the commission’s failure to bid work done by an ad agency, the marker manufacturer and historians.