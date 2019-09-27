Auxiliary deputy accused of stealing $6,500 from business

Authorities in Mississippi say a part-time auxiliary deputy has been arrested for misappropriating $6,500 in customer payments from a local business.
News outlets report 47-year-old Jefferey Allen Banks turned himself in Thursday and was charged with embezzlement.
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement says Banks worked for the department since April 2017 and also worked at a Columbus business.
The statement says the business told authorities that Banks received money from customers and never reported or deposited it into the business’ account.
The statement says Banks was fired from the department Wednesday after the investigation.
The name of the business wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Banks has an attorney who can comment.
