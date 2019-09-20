BancorpSouth hires Jake Munn

BancorpSouth Bank announced that it has hired Jake Munn as president of Corporate Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Syndications Lending to help the bank diversify its loan portfolio and build out its loan syndications operations.

In his role, Munn will develop the bank’s upper-middle market and corporate C&I banking platform, to include increased expansion and penetration into the industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, oilfield services, midstream, maritime, transportation and logistics, and sponsor finance industry segments. He will primarily be focused on the major markets in Texas and Louisiana, calling on upper middle-market and large corporate borrowers and private equity firms. He will also lead an effort to establish an enterprise-wide syndication desk, which will allow the bank to work with a network of other financial institutions to provide financing and capital solutions to larger companies.

Munn has commercial and corporate banking experience and has served in various leadership roles at national financial institutions. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. He is designated as a Certified Treasury Professional and serves on Texas A&M University’s Commercial Banking Program Advisory Board.