Baptist Golden Triangle welcomes husband, wife internists to staff

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle welcomes two new internal medicine physicians to its staff, Paul Scurti, DO and his wife Connie Scurti, DO. They come to Columbus from the Holzer Health System in southeastern Ohio where they both practiced internal medicine on an outpatient basis. Paul and Connie Scurti also mentored medical students from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Connie Scurti will serve as assistant director of the internal medicine residency program at Baptist Golden Triangle while her husband will serve on the program faculty and be in practice at BMG Internal Medicine Clinic, 255 Baptist Blvd. Columbus. The phone number is 662-244-1705.

Originally from near Wheeling WV, Paul Scurti is a cum laude graduate of Bethany College in Bethany West Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in biology and completed medical school at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia in 2011, where was selected Internal Medicine Resident of the Year in 2010-2011 and Infectious Disease Resident of the Year in 2009-2010.

He served as past chief of the Internal Medicine Department, medical staff president-elect, medical staff treasurer and as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. Paul Scurti is also a Fellow in the College of Osteopathic Internists. Originally from Greenwood, Miss., Connie Scurti is a cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering. At MSU, she was the Bagley College of Engineering Congressional Fellow in the office of Congressman Charles W. Pickering.

She is a 2009 graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV and completed a residency in internal medicine at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling WV. She was recognized for having the highest in service examination score in 2012.

Her professional memberships include: Fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Internist; American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine certification; and core faculty, Internal Medicine Residency program at Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, WV.

The couple and their two daughters, ages six and nine, live in Columbus.