Blanton promoted to Senior VP at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that John Blanton has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will oversee the bank’s government-guaranteed lending programs including SBA and USDA lending.

Blanton, who previously served as a Vice President, works in Peoples Bank’s Richland Office. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama in 1997 and subsequently earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University. In 2019, he completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University.

Blanton began his banking career in 1998 at Deposit Guaranty and was affiliated with First Commercial Bank, Jackson, as a Credit Analyst and Vice President.

He and his wife, Alison, have two children: Zach and Avery.