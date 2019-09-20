Blanton promoted to Senior VP at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that John Blanton has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will oversee the bank’s government-guaranteed lending programs including SBA and USDA lending.
Blanton, who previously served as a Vice President, works in Peoples Bank’s Richland Office. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama in 1997 and subsequently earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University. In 2019, he completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University.
Blanton began his banking career in 1998 at Deposit Guaranty and was affiliated with First Commercial Bank, Jackson, as a Credit Analyst and Vice President.
He and his wife, Alison, have two children: Zach and Avery.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info