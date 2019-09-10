Some of the world’s best golfers will be sporting jeans made in Tupelo.
Blue Delta Jeans announced over the weekend that it has partnered with the PGA to be the official jean of the Ryder Cup team, which will compete in the 43rd Ryder Cup matches Sept. 25-27, 2020 at the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin.
“The Ryder Cup partnership is a game-changer for us,” said BDJ chief executive officer Josh West. “This will allow our brand to be on an international stage. As a golf fan, it’s an honor to put our made in America product on the U.S. team.”
Global custom clothier Tom James Co. will partner with Blue Delta as the exclusive wholesaler of the Blue Delta Ryder Cup offerings through their 500-plus sales reps in nearly every major U.S. market.
Blue Delta will fit the U.S. Ryder Cup Team with custom jeans once the final player roster is selected.
The company got its start in 2011 with West and childhood friend Nick Weaver, who serves as chief operating officer.
Among the celebrities who have donned Blue Delta Jeans are Morgan Freeman, Eli Manning, Dak Prescott, Tim Tebow, John Calipari, Jon Lester, Jason Isbell, Vince Gill and Sturgill Simpson.
Blue Delta has visited nearly every Major League Baseball clubhouse to measure clients. It also has set up at The Masters, Daytona, the NFL Combine and the Final Four, in addition to flying cross-country for corporate events.
