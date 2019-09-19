Bradley wins recognition at LMG Life Sciences Awards 2019

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that LMG Life Sciences Awards 2019 has named Bradley as the “Firm to Watch” in the nationwide Litigation & Enforcement category. In addition, LMG Life Sciences named Tripp Haston, a partner in the firm’s Birmingham office and co-leader of Bradley’s Life Sciences industry team, among the seven national finalists for “Product Liability Attorney of the Year.”

The LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize the year’s top firms and legal professionals in the life sciences sector. The award winners were announced Sept. 18 at an event in New York City.

The LMG Life Sciences Awards, which last year named Bradley the “Product Liability Firm of the Year,” are based on research conducted for the annual LMG Life Sciences referral guide to leading North American law firms and lawyers that focus in the life sciences industry. LMG determines honorees through case evidence, peer feedback surveys, interviews with law firm partners who are active in the relevant research categories, and client feedback from corporate and in-house contacts.

Bradley’s nationally-recognized Life Sciences Industry team represents clients involved in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, molecular testing services, drug delivery systems, clinical labs (CLIA), genomic labs, bioinformatics, genomic medical clinics, research institutions, contract research organizations, animal sciences, plant sciences, and healthcare. Among the team’s top accolades are a national ranking by Chambers USA, a Tier 1 national rankings in the 2019 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, as well as Tier 1 “Best Law Firms” metropolitan rankings for Product Liability Litigation – Defendants for numerous markets with the Bradley offices.

Haston represents a broad spectrum of clients on regional, national and international engagements. He regularly represents medical device and pharmaceutical clients in products liability litigation. In addition, he has served numerous clients as national trial and coordinating counsel and as a national team member in individual actions as well as mass tort and multi-district litigation. His experience has involved matters throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America.

Haston is a member and past president of the International Association of Defense Counsel, an invitation-only legal organization of leading defense attorneys from more than 50 countries. In addition, he has served as a board member of DRI, the nation’s largest organization of defense counsel, and Lawyers for Civil Justice, an organization comprised of leading corporate counsel and defense bar practitioners dedicated to promoting fairness in the U.S. civil justice system. He also is a past chair of the Alabama State Bar’s Leadership Forum and a past president of the Young Lawyers Section of the Birmingham Bar Association. Haston has been recognized in numerous leading attorney directories, including The Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, and Who’s Who Legal.