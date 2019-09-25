Butler Snow named product liability firm of the year

Butler Snow was named Product Liability Firm of the Year at Legal Media Group’s (LMG) Life Sciences Awards 2019. The awards ceremony was held Sept. 18 at Essex House in New York.

In addition, attorneys William M. Gage, Eric E. Hudson, Alyson Bustamante Jones, Orlando “Rod” Richmond, Sr. and P. Ryan Beckett were named Life Sciences Stars, identifying them as preeminent life science practitioners in the U.S.

“We are honored and proud to receive this prestigious recognition for our product liability litigation work,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “Our attorneys strive to provide our clients with the highest level of service, quality and expertise, and this award illustrates that commitment. We congratulate Ryan, William, Eric, Alyson and Rod for being named Life Sciences Stars.”

The LMG Life Sciences Awards – the premier awards for the life sciences sector – are presented annually to firms, individuals and companies behind the most innovative and challenging life sciences work of the past year, as well as those driving the international market. Following an in-depth nomination and submission process each spring, entries are shortlisted by a judging panel featuring global industry experts. Winners are then selected based on formal research, case evidence and peer and client feedback.