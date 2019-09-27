Century Construction Group welcomes Gary Roberson as the new Director of Safety and Quality Control. Roberson has more than 30 years of experience in Safety and Management roles including heavy construction, equipment, and vessel management positions. He is also a certified Safety Administrator with significant Instructor / Trainer capacity. Roberson has previous experience with Weeks Marine, Inc., Edw. C. Levy, and C.F. Bean LLC where he has implemented OSHA, CPR, AED and First Aid training, as well as working as a Medical First Responder among numerous other achievements.

Roberson is a graduate of the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, graduating magna cum laude in both degrees. In addition to Roberson’s impressive work history, he has also been active in the Military working as a Combat Field Medic, Tactical Munitions Specialist, and Army Reserve National Guard Intelligence Reconnaissance Specialist.

Century Construction is confident that Roberson’s experience and expertise in his field will make him a great asset to our team.