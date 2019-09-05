Claiborne joins Haddox Reid

Madelynn Cliburn joined the CPA firm of Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC as an accountant in the Client Accounting Services Department. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting in May 2019, and a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in Journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi in May 2018. While attending USM, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, Order of Omega, and The Black Eyed Susans.
A native of Star, Cliburn enjoys spending time with family, friends and being involved in her church. A self-described sports fanatic, she prefers football and baseball but the beach is her happy place.
