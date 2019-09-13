Court hearing for man charged with shooting 3 at Walmart

A Mississippi man accused of shooting two Walmart workers and a police officer faces a scheduled court hearing in Tennessee.
Martez Abram is set to appear in court Friday on a fugitive warrant in Memphis as he fights extradition to Mississippi.
The 39-year-old Abram has undergone treatment at a Memphis hospital since being shot by police and arrested July 30 at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.
Authorities say Abram had been suspended from his job before he fatally shot two co-workers and a police officer. The slain employees are identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and survived.
Several court hearings for Abram have been delayed because of his hospitalization.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an extradition warrant.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info