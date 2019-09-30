Crash kills 1 Mississippi Valley State student, injures 2

Mississippi Valley State University says a student government leader has been killed and two other students have been injured in a single-vehicle crash.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officers are investigating what caused the SUV crash that happened about 6 a.m. Sunday near Belzoni, Mississippi, where one of the injured students lives.

The university says Jevonte Curtis of Chicago died. He was treasurer of the MVSU Student Government Association.

Delrick Henderson of Belzoni and Patrick Harbin Jr., who lives in the Detroit suburb of Redford, Michigan, were injured. They were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Belzoni is about 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of the university’s Itta Bena campus.

All three students are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.