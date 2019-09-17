Damaged barge removed from Tenn-Tom lock after oil spill

Crews have removed a damaged barge that spilled oil from Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in northeast Mississippi.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. David Schneider tells WTVA-TV that the Jamie Whitten Lock remains closed as cleanup continues and the barge’s cargo is removed.
The barge spilled more than 117,000 gallons (443,000) liters of oil on Sept. 8, prompting an extensive cleanup effort. Crews worked to contain the oil spill inside the lock, although 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) of the waterway were closed.
Schneider says the barge will be transported to New Orleans for repair.
The Savage Inland Marine barge was carrying about 321,000 gallons (1.21 million liters) of oil, but nearly two-thirds was safely removed.
The Coast Guard is investigating.
