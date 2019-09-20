Dawsey named Chief Retail Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that veteran banker Vicky Dawsey has been named Chief Retail Officer for the bank. In her new position, Dawsey will manage the branch operations of the bank including staff training, staffing and organization.
Working out of the bank’s Magee Office, she will also concentrate her efforts on coordinating with branch management and head tellers to improve communications between offices. Dawsey has been with Peoples Bank since 1987 and has previously served as a teller, customer service representative, loan assistant, loan officer and branch manager.
She has completed studies at the Southeastern School of Consumer Lending, held in Nashville, and the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. In addition, Dawsey has also completed the Graduate School of Banking, held at Louisiana State University.
She serves as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Monticello and also is a member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, Baton Rouge.
Dawsey and her husband, Butch, have three children and 10 grandchildren.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info