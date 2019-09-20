Dawsey named Chief Retail Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that veteran banker Vicky Dawsey has been named Chief Retail Officer for the bank. In her new position, Dawsey will manage the branch operations of the bank including staff training, staffing and organization.

Working out of the bank’s Magee Office, she will also concentrate her efforts on coordinating with branch management and head tellers to improve communications between offices. Dawsey has been with Peoples Bank since 1987 and has previously served as a teller, customer service representative, loan assistant, loan officer and branch manager.

She has completed studies at the Southeastern School of Consumer Lending, held in Nashville, and the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. In addition, Dawsey has also completed the Graduate School of Banking, held at Louisiana State University.

She serves as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Monticello and also is a member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, Baton Rouge.

Dawsey and her husband, Butch, have three children and 10 grandchildren.