Derrington joins Great Southern Bank

Dan W. Derrington, Sr. joins Great Southern Bank as Senior Vice President and Mortgage Lender, according to Von Burt, Meridian President.

Derrington, a native of Jackson, is a graduate of Wingfield High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Mississippi State University and is also a graduate from The Mississippi School of Banking in Oxford. Derrington began his financial career in 1980 at Trustmark National Bank in Jackson in the management trainee program. Since then, he has spent the last 39 years in mortgage lending with the most recent 12 years spent at First State Bank in Meridian.

Derrington is a member of the Meridian Downtown Optimist Club. He is also a graduate of Leadership Lauderdale. Derrington previously served on the Mississippi Mortgage Bankers’ Association Board for five years and was named as the Mortgage Banker of the Year.

Derrington and his wife, Rita, are members of First Presbyterian Church where he serves as a deacon. They have four children, Danny Derrington, Todd Dean, Memori Spence, and Randi Neal.

Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $295 million and has over 110 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.