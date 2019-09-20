Dunn named Senior Lending Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that Christopher Dunn has been promoted to Senior Lending Officer. In his new role, Dunn will focus on mentoring and encouraging production among the bank’s lending staff. He will be responsible for ensuring ongoing training among all lending staff and serve as a resource for other lenders.

Dunn attended Co-Lin Community College where he earned an Associates of Arts degree in Business Administration and then attended the University of Southern Mississippi to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics. He is a 2005 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi. In 2012, Dunn earned a Master of Business Administration degree from William Carey University. He also completed studies at the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending, held at Vanderbilt University; and the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at Louisiana State University. In 2013, he completed the National Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University.

In 2009, Dunn was named to the Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal and in 2012 was an inductee to the Co-Lin Sports Hall of Fame. He has also been active as a member of the Magee Chamber of Commerce, Co-Chairman of the Future Leaders of Simpson County, the Co-Lin Board of Trustees, Simpson County Economic Development Foundation, and as Vice-President of the Simpson County Academy School Board.

Chris and his wife, Morgan, reside in Magee with their three children; Sawyer, Ava and Wynn.