Executive Sous Chef Jackie Seavey wins the Final Table of World Food Championship

Jackie Seavey, executive sous chef at Island View Casino Resort was declared champion of the 7th Annual World Food Championship. Chef Seavey competed May 17, 18 and 19 in The World Food Championship’s Final Table in New Orleans, keeping it a secret until a special two-part docu-series on CNBC revealed the winner. Seavey mastered three Cajun/Creole Challenges in the final event, making her the newest member of the $100,000 Club.

“This is the first time in Food Sport history that a Chili Champion won the World Food Championship title,” stated Mike McCloud, CEO of World Food Championships. “This is the third consecutive year a woman has won it all.”

Last November Chef Seavey took first place in the World Open Chili Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama, earning her a spot at the Final Table. Seavey competed against nine other chefs from around the world to make it to the final three.

This year’s final table food destination city was set in New Orleans, a city whose unique cuisine is as diverse in its history and culture. The challenge was to prepare food in the style of that city. Chef Seavey’s winning dish, “Kumquat Duck & Cornbread Waffle Canapés,” will be featured at Antoine’s in New Orleans, America’s oldest family-run restaurant; a huge achievement, as Antoine’s has not made many additions to their menu in over 100 years.

Three Island View Casino Resort chefs, Jackie Seavey, David Crabtree and Deborah Thomas, have earned a qualifying place in their divisions in the upcoming 2019 World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas this October. Seavey served as Crabtree’s sous chef in 2016 in the WFC steak category and in 2017 for the seafood category.

The World Food Championship celebrates the cooks, chefs, and competitive teams that compete throughout the year around the globe in Food Sport. WFC brings chefs from all over the world to compete for the number one spot in each category. The champions from each category earned more than $10,000 in cash and prizes while earning their world titles and compete at WFC’s Final Table where the grand prize is $100,000.