F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc. breaks ground in North Harrison County Industrial Complex

The Harrison County Development Commission and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors announce today’s 3 pm. groundbreaking for F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc. on the 12-acre site in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex for expanding its operations in Mississippi. The Fulton based commercial wall and ceiling contractor is well diversified with 12 divisions specializing in Manufacturing, Design, Construction Technology, Drywall, Acoustical Ceilings, Floor Coverings, Lath and Plaster, Spray Coatings, Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems, Custom Crating, Exterior Metal Panel Systems, Prefabricated Exterior Wall Panel Systems, and Load Bearing Structures for commercial construction. The company will invest in a new 80,000 square foot building bringing 50 new jobs to Harrison County and an investment of more than $3 million dollars.
“Our business has outgrown our current facilities,” said F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc. Division President Jeremiah Lowell. “The search for a site to accommodate a new product line and our existing business lead us to Harrison County’s new industrial park in Saucier. The Harrison County site allows us to conduct all of our business under one roof and optimize operations. Our team is excited about the partnership that has been built with Harrison County and the employment opportunities that will be offered to area residents,” added Lowell.
“According to Bill Lavers, Executive Director of the Harrison County Development Commission, “I received a call from Jeremiah and met him on site in less than 30 minutes. Within two weeks the Harrison County Development Commission staff met with the leadership team of F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc. to finalize the site selection and discuss the timeline for the company’s expansion plans. We are excited about working with this 70-year old employee- owned company and locating the first industry in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex” said Bill Lavers, Executive Director of the Harrison County Development Commission.
