FEMA opening 2 disaster recovery centers in Mississippi

Two disaster recovery centers are opening in Mississippi to help people affected by storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that happened in February and March.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the centers are opening Friday at the East Columbus gym in Lowndes County and at Vicksburg Mall in Warren County.
Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration and other state, federal and volunteer agencies will provide information about services, explain assistance programs and help people fill out or check the status of their applications.
Before visiting a recovery center, people are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
