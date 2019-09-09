Forrest General Hospital hires new chief nursing officer

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg announced the hiring of Phyllis Chambers-Berry, DNP, RN, NE-BC, as Chief Nursing Officer.
Chambers-Berry most recently served as Director of Emergency and Nursing Staff Services at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Chambers-Berry also oversaw nursing support services at Baptist Desoto and was responsible for bed flow daily operations.
Chambers-Berry was President of the Mississippi Nurses Association of Marshall, Tate, and De Soto Counties from 2018 till her relocation to Hattiesburg on Sept. 1 and was voted Top 100 Nurses in Memphis-Shelby County 2015. She was also nominated for the Nightingale Nurse of Distinction Award.
Dr. Chambers-Berry earned a Masters of Science in Nursing from Loyola University New Orleans and went on to receive a Doctorate of Nursing Practice also from Loyola University New Orleans in 2016.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info