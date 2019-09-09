Forrest General Hospital hires new chief nursing officer

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg announced the hiring of Phyllis Chambers-Berry, DNP, RN, NE-BC, as Chief Nursing Officer.

Chambers-Berry most recently served as Director of Emergency and Nursing Staff Services at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Chambers-Berry also oversaw nursing support services at Baptist Desoto and was responsible for bed flow daily operations.

Chambers-Berry was President of the Mississippi Nurses Association of Marshall, Tate, and De Soto Counties from 2018 till her relocation to Hattiesburg on Sept. 1 and was voted Top 100 Nurses in Memphis-Shelby County 2015. She was also nominated for the Nightingale Nurse of Distinction Award.

Dr. Chambers-Berry earned a Masters of Science in Nursing from Loyola University New Orleans and went on to receive a Doctorate of Nursing Practice also from Loyola University New Orleans in 2016.