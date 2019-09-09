Forrest General Hospital welcomes new 3-year residents

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg welcomed a class of 3-year residents into the Forrest General Family Medicine Residency Program. These doctors will practice at the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Center at Hattiesburg Clinic and will rotate through different departments. The new resident physicians are: John Lloyd Martin, DO, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Meghan Webb, MD, University of Mississippi Medical Center; Shomari Thompson, MD, Mehary Medical School; Rachael Hudson, DO, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Adam Purvis, DO, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Terra Cody, DO, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Christopher Rawls, MD, University of Mississippi Medical Center.
