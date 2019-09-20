Harris promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank announced that Julie Harris has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all bank operations and Information Technology.
Harris is a graduate of Belhaven College, Jackson, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, 1980. She subsequently completed studies at the Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
After a five-year affiliation with Deposit Guaranty National Bank, Harris joined Peoples Bank in 1985, holding a number of positions prior to her recent promotion, which will have her assigned to the bank’s Operations Center.
She is a member of the Harrisville Lions Club and Harrisville Baptist Church. She is also a member of the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce and a Board member of Simpson General Hospital.
Harris and her husband, Glenn, have two sons: Josh and Taylor, along with three grandchildren.
