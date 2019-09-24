Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new orthopaedic surgeon

Thomas P. Royals, MD, has joined Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.
Royals provides orthopaedic care specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery and orthopaedic trauma.
Royals received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. He completed an internship and residency in orthopaedic surgery at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, La. He completed a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, Fla.
Royals is board eligible in orthopaedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. He has a range of special practice interests, including endoscopic carpal/cubital tunnel releases; nerve repair and reconstruction; tendon transfers; elbow trauma and instability; shoulder replacement; hand and wrist trauma; and hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder arthritis.
Royals said he wants to offer his patients honest treatment options and assist them with return to function and activity.
