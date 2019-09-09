Hundreds attend job fair held by Mississippi shipbuilder

A job fair at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi drew hundreds of people interested in the work.
Ingalls Vice President of Operations George Jones called Saturday’s turnout tremendous.
WLOX-TV reports that Jones says the Pascagoula shipyard is hiring mainly in pipe welding and pipe fitting positions at the moment. Ingalls is looking to fill 500 jobs by the end of the year.
More hiring events are planned, particularly as the company ramps up work on new and upcoming contracts in 2020.
Jones says Ingalls will need painters, electricians and many other people with skills needed for shipbuilding to fill the need as they progress.
