Investigation into former VA surgeon prompts federal review

Federal inspectors have found a veterans hospital in Mississippi in violation of several policies.
News outlets report a report filed last week by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General says the Biloxi VA hired a thoracic surgeon in 2013 who lacked proper credentials. The 53-page report says leaders made the hire despite being aware of licensure and malpractice issues. The report also says the surgeon resigned in December 2017 but facility leaders didn’t follow proper procedures such as notifying external reporting agencies.
The federal review additionally found several physician files lacked evaluations needed to grant privileges.
VA Acting Public Affairs Officer Cindy Dorfner says the facility has made improvements and the Gulf Coast VA Health Care System has taken action on all 18 of the OIG’s recommendations.
