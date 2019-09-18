Jackson County School Board replaces longtime superintendent

The Jackson County School Board has voted to replace longtime Superintendent Barry Amacker.
News outlets report the board voted Monday to hire John Strycker, who is superintendent of schools in Butler County, Alabama, and a former superintendent in Michigan.
This year is the first year school boards in Mississippi are charged with appointing a school superintendent. In the past, voters elected school superintendents.
The new position, an annual salary of $150,000, takes effect Jan. 1.
Amacker said in a statement that he applied for the post and was disappointed that he was not chosen. Still, he says, he’s proud of the many accomplishments achieved during his past 12 years as superintendent.
