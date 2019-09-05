Joe Cook joins 16 WAPT as sports director

WAPT announced the hiring of Joe Cook as sports director. Cook will anchor the weekday evening sports segments of the 16 WAPT News and joins the long-running Blitz 16 high school football program on Friday nights.
Cook has an array of experience, including coverage of the Iditarod sled dog race and Midnight Sun Basketball game while working in Anchorage, coverage of NCAA basketball in Omaha, and coverage of Super Bowl LIII, the Masters, and the NBA All-Star Weekend from Columbia, SC. An alumnus of Norfolk State.
